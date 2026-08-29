Richa Sharma B’Day SPL: Her First Earning From A Jagran Was Just Rs 11 — How She Became The Voice Behind ‘Billo Rani’ And ‘Sajda’

Richa Sharma Birthday SPL: Much before Bollywood discovered Richa Sharma as the commanding voice of songs like Billo Rani, Sajda, and Maahi Ve, she was an eight-year-old child singing devotional songs during jagrans. And the very first money she earned from singing was just Rs 11.

The significance of this incident is heightened by the fact that Richa herself reveals that she keeps those first Rs 11 to this day not because of their monetary value, but because they marked the start of the journey which would eventually lead her from the devotional sessions around Delhi to one of the most unforgettable songs in Hindi films. Here’s what made the journey of devotional music into one of Bollywood’s finest playback singers.

Richa Sharma Started Singing At Jagrans At The Age Of 8

Richa, who was born on 29th August 1974 in Faridabad, belongs to a family where there was an inseparable connection between music and devotion. As soon as her father, Daya Shankar Sharma, noticed Richa’s passion for singing, he got Richa to start singing bhajans at the jagrans and other religious meetings. It was at one such occasion when Richa earned her first Rs 11.

Not only did she get acquainted with the performance on stage but her performances also played an important role in developing that down-to-earth quality which would eventually make Richa such an excellent playback singer. Richa then went on to train in Indian classical and light music with Pandit Aaskaran Sharma as well as got familiarized with ghazals and Punjabi and Rajasthani folk music.

How Did Richa Sharma Enter Bollywood?

Richa’s transition to Bollywood films did not happen overnight. Richa made her debut in Bollywood in the mid-1990s without much industry support and kept singing bhajans and covers while seeking entry into movies.

Richa made her first Bollywood debut in the song ‘Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya’. However, Richa got her first big break when she started getting noticed by people for her unique singing style where the song did not sound like a typical playback recording. This can be seen through her songs in the movies Taal, Saathiya, and Kaante.

From ‘Maahi Ve’ To ‘Billo Rani’ And ‘Sajda’

It was by the early 2000s that Richa Sharma’s voice was becoming tough to ignore. She lent her vocals to songs such as Maahi Ve for the movie Kaante, provided a rustic touch to Billo Rani from the movie Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and rendered the heart-touching Jag Soona Soona Lage from the film Om Shanti Om. Then came Sajda from My Name Is Khan, a track that only further strengthened her credentials in performing compositions that are based on emotions of longing and devotion.

She was different from those artists who were struggling to fit themselves into the playback category. In one of her interviews, she mentioned her love for her rustic singing style and how important it was for her to be involved in music rather than making money out of it.

Richa Sharma Once Sang A 15-Minute Bidaai Track

One of the most unusual episodes of Richa’s career came with Ravi Chopra’s Baabul. For the film’s bidaai sequence, Richa recorded an extended performance lasting around 15 minutes, largely as an uninterrupted emotional rendition with almost no orchestral support.

She later recalled that she even asked composer Aadesh Shrivastava to remove an instrument because it was interrupting the flow of her singing. Only part of that long performance ultimately reached audiences, but the recording remains one of the clearest examples of the kind of emotional freedom Richa brought to her music.

From Rs 11 To One Of Bollywood’s Most Recognisable Voices

Richa Sharma’s journey has ultimately come full circle. The girl who began singing Mata bhajans at jagrans continued returning to devotional music even after finding success in Bollywood. Years later, she also fulfilled her father’s dream by helping establish a Sai Baba temple in Faridabad.

Her career is not simply a story of going from Rs 11 to fame. It is a story of carrying the same musical roots into an industry where sounding different can often be a risk. From jagrans to Billo Rani, from devotional songs to Sajda, Richa never completely abandoned the voice she started with. And perhaps that is why those first Rs 11 still matter.

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