Riddhi Dogra Birthday: From Local Trains And A 9-To-5 Job To Playing Shah Rukh Khan’s Mother — 7 Things You Didn’t Know

Riddhi Dogra Birthday: Riddhi Dogra has certainly evolved from travelling in the local trains of Mumbai with one foot in a regular job to becoming an established presence on the screens of television, streaming platforms, and Bollywood. The actor, whose celebrates her birthday on September 22, has had a career which consists of successful turns on television, OTT projects, and movies such as Jawan.

While most people recognize her for playing the character of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the movie Jawan, the journey that led her to the big screen started much before she got into Bollywood.

Here are seven things you may not know about Riddhi Dogra.

Riddhi Dogra Travelled By Mumbai Local Trains During Her Early Days

Riddhi came to Mumbai after finishing college in 2005 and has talked about the period that she struggled in the city. From 2005 to 2007, Riddhi would use the local train to commute to work and also try to make it in the entertainment industry.

The memories from that time provide an insight into the period when she was not yet known as a television and film star.

Riddhi Dogra Did Not Begin Her Career As An Actor

Before venturing into acting, Riddhi explored other departments within the entertainment industry. She has been behind the scenes and was linked to Zoom as one of the co-producers there.

She is also a trained dancer and was associated with the Shiamak Davar Dance Institute. The experiences made her learn about the entertainment industry in different departments before settling for acting.

Maryada Became A Major Turning Point In Her Career

Riddhi was introduced to fame by the role of Priya in the TV series, ‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?’. Playing the complex role enabled Riddhi to showcase her skills as an actress and gain fame. It is still considered an integral part of her early days as an actress.

She Was Nervous About Playing Shah Rukh Khan’s Mother In Jawan

One of the most memorable films in which Riddhi has acted is Atlee’s Jawan, in which she is seen playing the adopted mother of Shah Rukh Khan. She has admitted to having been nervous about accepting such a challenging role. It was quite an uncharacteristic move for an actor, especially because Riddhi had admired Shah Rukh since her childhood.

However, she took up the challenge and became a part of one of her biggest theatrical ventures.

Atlee Warned Her She Could Become A Meme

Another interesting recollection by Riddhi is the funny interaction she had with the director of the film, Atlee, prior to taking up the role. In her own words, the director said that the peculiar choice of casting for her might make her into a meme. However, the role turned out to be one of the most recognizable ones of her acting career.

She Has Worked Across Television, OTT And Films

Riddhi has never restricted herself to one medium. After establishing herself on television, she moved into OTT projects and subsequently appeared in major Bollywood films.

Her credits include shows such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, The Married Woman and Asur, while her filmography includes Jawan and Tiger 3. She has also participated in reality television, making her career one that spans several formats.

Riddhi Returned To Reality Television In 2026

In 2026, Riddhi came back to the reality-show platform through The 50. According to her, this was one of the challenges and an adventure that took her out of her comfort zone.

Her experience on the reality show has also depicted another side of her personality, apart from acting, where she talked about maintaining her balance in such a challenging atmosphere.

Starting from traveling through Mumbai local trains and doing a job in the morning to appearing in big television shows and alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a movie, Riddhi Dogra has gone through different phases in her life. Her story is proof of the fact that her identity as an entertainer had formed way before her stint in Jawan.

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