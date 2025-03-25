Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Natasa and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in May 2020 and parted ways after four years of marriage. Announcing their separation, the former couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, calling it a "tough decision" made mutually.

Right Connection Happens Naturally: Is Natasa Stankovic Dating Post Divorce From Hardik Pandya?

Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya


Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic, who turned 33 on March 4, has shared that she is open to finding love again. The actress and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya ended their marriage in July 2024 but continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic on Relationships and Love

In a recent interview, Natasa discussed her perspective on relationships. She expressed her openness to love, stating, “As I look forward to the coming year, I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities, and perhaps even love. I don’t resist the idea of falling in love again. I believe the right connection happens naturally at the right time.”

She further added, “I truly value meaningful relationships that are built on trust and understanding. Love should enhance my journey, not define it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @natasastankovic__

Reflecting on a Challenging Year

Natasa admitted that the past year was difficult, particularly due to her separation from Hardik Pandya. However, she remains grateful for the experiences that have shaped her. She explained, “The past year has been challenging, but I am thankful for it. We gain wisdom through challenges, and I embrace that growth. I’ve had both good and bad experiences, and I believe that maturity comes from experiences rather than age.”

Discussing the ups and downs of life, Natasa emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset in the face of obstacles.

She stated, “Life doesn’t always go as planned, but our response to challenges determines our growth. Setbacks shouldn’t be seen as failures but as redirections toward something better. There’s no need to prove anyone wrong—it only takes away your peace. The best approach is to forgive and move forward.”

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s Divorce

Natasa and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in May 2020 and parted ways after four years of marriage. Announcing their separation, the former couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, calling it a "tough decision" made mutually.

Filed under

hardik pandya Natasa Stankovic

