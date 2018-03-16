30-year-old singer slammed Sanpchat for making fun of the domestic violence she went through. Chris Brown and Rihanna were on their way to Grammy's party when Brown assaulted Rihanna in his car. An ad appeared on Snapchat that asked its users to play a game called 'Would You Rather' which had an option of slapping Rihanna or punching Brown.

In March 2018, an ad appeared on Snapchat asking its users to choose between slapping Rihanna or punching Brown. The advertisement was for a Smartphone game which is popularly known as ‘Would You Rather.’ The controversial ad was in context to the domestic violence incident that took place in 2009 when Brown assaulted Rihanna in his car. Upset Brown’s lawyer said, “Whoever conceived this at Snap Chat needs to be slapped.” Rihanna too took to her social media account to shame the app to joke about domestic violence.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” the ‘Work’ hit-maker wrote on her story. “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them.but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet.you let us down!” Rihanna post continued. “Shame on you” “Throw the whole app-oligy away,” she added.

“This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service. We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again,” Snapchat was quoted saying.

