Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout

Ronald Fenty, the father of global music icon Rihanna, has passed away at the age of 70. A source revealed that he died in Los Angeles after suffering from a short illness, though the exact nature of the condition has not been disclosed.

Earlier this week, Rihanna’s younger brother, Rajad Fenty, was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It was reported that Rihanna was also present in the vehicle, although she wasn’t visible in the photographs. As of now, the singer has not issued a public statement regarding her father’s death.

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, passed away 💔 Sending love and prayers to Rihanna and her family 🙏🏻

Rihanna Previously Sued Father Over ‘Fenty’ Name Misuse

Ronald Fenty was previously involved in a legal dispute with his daughter Rihanna over the unauthorized use of the “Fenty” name.

The lawsuit, filed in 2019, alleged that he and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins, falsely used the singer’s last name to promote their company, Fenty Entertainment, and misled others into thinking they had her endorsement.

Accusations of Unauthorized Business Deals and Fraud

The lawsuit claimed that Ronald Fenty and Perkins misrepresented their association with Rihanna, going so far as to attempt booking performances on her behalf without her consent.

According to court documents, they used her name to pursue business deals worth millions of dollars, leading to allegations of false advertising and invasion of privacy.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, launched her successful Fenty Beauty line in 2017. As the brand gained global recognition, she moved to protect her trademarked name, arguing that her father’s actions were exploiting her fame and damaging the reputation of her brand.

Lawsuit Eventually Dropped With Prejudice

Although Rihanna took legal action in federal court, she eventually decided to withdraw the lawsuit. According to Radar Online and confirmed by Pitchfork, the singer filed to dismiss the case with prejudice—meaning it cannot be refiled.

This decision came despite multiple cease-and-desist letters previously being ignored by Ronald Fenty and his partner.

