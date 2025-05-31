Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  Rihanna's Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Ronald Fenty’s relationship with his daughter had its share of ups and downs, but over the years, the two were seen making efforts to reconnect.

Rihanna is facing a heartbreaking loss as her father, Ronald Fenty, has passed away at the age of 70.

His death was first reported by Starcom Network News, a prominent radio outlet based in Barbados — Rihanna’s homeland.

Family Gathers in California Amid Sudden Loss

Fenty reportedly died early Saturday morning in Los Angeles.

Although no official cause of death has been released, sources told the station that he passed away following a “brief illness.”

In the wake of his passing, family members have come together in California to honor his memory and support one another during this difficult time.

An Emotional Time for the Singer

Rihanna has not made a public statement regarding her father’s passing.

The news comes as the singer is preparing to welcome her third child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

A Complicated Yet Enduring Bond

Ronald Fenty’s relationship with his daughter had its share of ups and downs, but over the years, the two were seen making efforts to reconnect.

Fenty had previously spoken about his admiration for Rihanna’s success and strength.

“She’s very special, very smart, very caring,” he once shared.

As fans around the world send their condolences, the singer and her family are left to mourn a father, a grandfather, and a man whose presence shaped a piece of her life story.

ALSO READ: Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

 

