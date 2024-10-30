‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

Shaun initially intended to propose over the summer, but an unexpected dirt bike accident left Nina with a knee injury, delaying his plans.

In news that has us feeling all the feels, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev have officially made it official thatafter five years together, they’re now engaged.

The Vampire Diaries actress broke the news on Instagram with a Halloween-inspired caption: “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

Fans were treated to a series of sweet proposal photos featuring Shaun lifting Nina amid candles and white flowers, with both decked out in stylish black outfits. And let’s not miss the highlight: Nina’s massive diamond ring that’s practically competing with Shaun’s gold medals in sparkle.

Shaun shared his own post, confirming the big “YES!” moment with a few proposal snapshots. Turns out, he’d been planning this romantic New York City proposal for a while, but his original idea had to adapt a few times.

How It All Went Down

Shaun initially intended to propose over the summer, but an unexpected dirt bike accident left Nina with a knee injury, delaying his plans. Next, he eyed their November trip to Cape Town for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony as the perfect setting. However, Nina’s friends tipped her off, and he had to switch gears again.

Finally, Shaun settled on a faux invitation to a CFDA/Vogue dinner in NYC, which he figured Nina couldn’t resist. And it worked—Nina arrived to find not a swanky dinner but Shaun waiting on one knee. Even though she wasn’t feeling 100% leading up to the big day, she was completely surprised and over the moon.

A Look Back at Their Love Story

Shaun and Nina’s romance dates back to 2019, when they first crossed paths at a Tony Robbins workshop. Their chemistry sparked, but they kept things low-key, only making it “Instagram official” in May 2020 during quarantine, when Nina even trimmed Shaun’s hair for him. Since then, the pair has traveled the world together, shared countless red carpet moments, and even became skiing buddies. It’s clear these two are a team both on and off the slopes.

Their bond grew even stronger in recent years. When Shaun retired from professional snowboarding in 2022, Nina was there every step of the way. She even surprised him with a video of his friends and family cheering him on from afar as he competed in Beijing, setting the tone for what Shaun described as an unforgettable experience.

Celeb Love & Congrats Pour In

The announcement has lit up social media, with celeb friends like Zoey Deutch, Julianne Hough, and Katie Couric sending their congrats. Fans are thrilled to see this “power couple” take their relationship to new heights.

What’s Next for Nina and Shaun?

Now that they’re engaged, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of their romance. From hitting the slopes to the altar, Shaun and Nina have proven they’re each other’s biggest supporters.

