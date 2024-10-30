Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

Shaun initially intended to propose over the summer, but an unexpected dirt bike accident left Nina with a knee injury, delaying his plans.

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

In news that has us feeling all the feels, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev have officially made it official thatafter five years together, they’re now engaged.

The Vampire Diaries actress broke the news on Instagram with a Halloween-inspired caption: “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

Fans were treated to a series of sweet proposal photos featuring Shaun lifting Nina amid candles and white flowers, with both decked out in stylish black outfits. And let’s not miss the highlight: Nina’s massive diamond ring that’s practically competing with Shaun’s gold medals in sparkle.

Shaun shared his own post, confirming the big “YES!” moment with a few proposal snapshots. Turns out, he’d been planning this romantic New York City proposal for a while, but his original idea had to adapt a few times.

How It All Went Down

Shaun initially intended to propose over the summer, but an unexpected dirt bike accident left Nina with a knee injury, delaying his plans. Next, he eyed their November trip to Cape Town for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony as the perfect setting. However, Nina’s friends tipped her off, and he had to switch gears again.

Finally, Shaun settled on a faux invitation to a CFDA/Vogue dinner in NYC, which he figured Nina couldn’t resist. And it worked—Nina arrived to find not a swanky dinner but Shaun waiting on one knee. Even though she wasn’t feeling 100% leading up to the big day, she was completely surprised and over the moon.

A Look Back at Their Love Story

Shaun and Nina’s romance dates back to 2019, when they first crossed paths at a Tony Robbins workshop. Their chemistry sparked, but they kept things low-key, only making it “Instagram official” in May 2020 during quarantine, when Nina even trimmed Shaun’s hair for him. Since then, the pair has traveled the world together, shared countless red carpet moments, and even became skiing buddies. It’s clear these two are a team both on and off the slopes.

Their bond grew even stronger in recent years. When Shaun retired from professional snowboarding in 2022, Nina was there every step of the way. She even surprised him with a video of his friends and family cheering him on from afar as he competed in Beijing, setting the tone for what Shaun described as an unforgettable experience.

Celeb Love & Congrats Pour In

The announcement has lit up social media, with celeb friends like Zoey Deutch, Julianne Hough, and Katie Couric sending their congrats. Fans are thrilled to see this “power couple” take their relationship to new heights.

What’s Next for Nina and Shaun?

Now that they’re engaged, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of their romance. From hitting the slopes to the altar, Shaun and Nina have proven they’re each other’s biggest supporters.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger Is The Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Endorse Kamala Harris: Don’t Trust Most Politicians

Filed under

hollywood Nina dobrev shaun white Vampire Diaries
Advertisement

Also Read

Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya Shines Bright With Over 2.5 Million Diyas, Sets Two New World Records

Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya Shines Bright With Over 2.5 Million Diyas, Sets Two New World Records

Why Did Telangana Ban Raw Egg-Based Mayonnaise?

Why Did Telangana Ban Raw Egg-Based Mayonnaise?

‘Congress Politician Aiming To Unseat The BJP In Vidarbha’, Says Vijay Wadettiwar

‘Congress Politician Aiming To Unseat The BJP In Vidarbha’, Says Vijay Wadettiwar

Death Note Killer Within Online Game Set To Launch November 5, Deets Inside

Death Note Killer Within Online Game Set To Launch November 5, Deets Inside

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

Entertainment

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox