Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan, aged 81, has passed away in Toronto, Canada after prolonged illness. After making her acting debut in the film Daag, Kader Khan starred in various comedy films like Himmatwala, Main Khiladi Tu Anadhi, Coolie No. 1 and many more, the actor emerged as one of the most notable comedy actors of Bollywood.

Amid new year celebrations, the country has woken up to the sad news of veteran actor Kader Khan’s demise. Suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, the actor was undergoing treatment in Toronto, Canada. It was only recently that Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz dismissed the rumors of the veteran actor’s demise.

Having worked in more than 200 films, Kader Khan made his acting debut with Rajesh Khanna in Daag. With notable roles in films like Himmatwala, Main Khiladi Tu Anadhi, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja, Hogaya Dimaag Ka Dahi, Kunba, Desh Pradesh, Krodh, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Joru Ka Ghulam and many more, it would not be wrong to refer Kader Khan as the comedy king of the 90s.

Have a look at Top 10 comedy films of Kader Khan:

1. Himmatwala

2. Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri

3. Aankhen

4. Haseena Maan Jayegi

5. Joru Ka Ghulam

6. Ek Phool Teen Kante

7. Coolie No 1

8. Raja Babu

9. Mr and Mrs Khiladi

10. Dulhe Raja

Along with an impressive stint in Bollywood as an actor, Kader Khan was also a screenwriter and penned dialogues for successful films like Mr. Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch, Satte Pe Satta, Coolie No. 1, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and many more. Interestingly, the actor has also starred in his own comedy television series Hasna Mat that aired on Star Plus on 2001 followed by Sahara One’s show Hi! Padosi.. Kaun Hai Doshi?!

