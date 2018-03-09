The younger brother of Puran Chand Wadali, Ustad Pyarelal Wadali has left the music fraternity in shock. He died due to cardiac arrest in Amritsar after keeping unwell for quite a long period of time. Wadali brothers are known for their melodious voice and some famous collection like Ik Tu Hi Tu H, Bulle Shah, Kabir, and Tu Maane yaa naa maane.

Famous musicians and Sufi singers Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali were also known as The Wadali Brothers. The singers hail from Guru Ki Wadali in the Amritsar district in Punjab, India. They started performing at Harballah temple in Jalandhar. They are experts in various styles and genre of singing including Ghazal, Bhajan, and Kaafian. They are famously known for Aye Rangrez Mere(Tanu Weds Manu; 2011), Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam 2011), Bulle Shah, Kabir, Amir Khusro in Bollywood industry.

Ustad Pyarelal Wadali, the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali passed away on Friday morning in Amritsar. The 75-year-old singer was not keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar on Thursday. As per sources he suffered a cardiac arrest and have survived by his wife Surjit Kaur, two sons, Sandeep and Satpal Singh and three daughters, Raj Rani, Sheela Rani, and Soma Rani. The demise of Ustad Pyarelal has left the family in grief.

Take a look at the five best songs of Wadali Brothers:-

Song: Tu Maane Ya Na Maane Dildara

Artist: Wadali Brothers

Album: Farid

Released: 2004

Song: Tere Ishq Nachaya

Artist: Wadali Brothers

Album: The Best Of Wadali Brothers

Released: 2002

Song: Sone Yaar

Artist: Wadali Brothers

Album: The Best Of Wadali Brothers

Released: 2002

Song: Ve Sone Dia Kangna

Artist: Wadali Brothers

Album: The Best Of Wadali Brothers

Released: 2002

Song: Charkha

Artist: Wadali Brothers

Album: The Best Of Wadali Brothers

