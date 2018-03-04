Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor bid their final goodbye to Sridevi as they immersed her ashes into the Rameswaram river in Tamil Nadu. According to latest reports, Boney Kapoor had taken her ashes to the pilgrimage in a special aircraft on March 3. The Chandni of Bollywood Sridevi was cremated on February 28 with state honours in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Sridevi has bid her final goodbye to her friends, family and millions of fans. In a new photo surfacing on social media, Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen immersing the ashes of Bollywood’s Hawa Hawai into the Rameswaram river in Tamil Nadu. A source close to a leading news agency had revealed that Boney Kapoor had taken her ashes to Rameshwaram in a special aircraft on March 3rd 2018. Draped in a Kanjeevaram saree, the legendary actor was cremated on February 28 with state honors in Mumbai.

Finally breaking his silence, Boney Kapoor had said in a statement, “To the world, she was their Chandni…the actor par excellence…their Sridevi…but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls…my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything…their life. She was the axis around which our family ran.” He further added, “My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She is our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure. Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again.”

Jahnvi Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar directorial Dhadak, dedicated an open letter to her mother and wrote, “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that.” She further added, “You weren’t meant for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you.”

