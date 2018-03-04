Veteran actor Sridevi has bid her final goodbye to her friends, family and millions of fans. In a new photo surfacing on social media, Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen immersing the ashes of Bollywood’s Hawa Hawai into the Rameswaram river in Tamil Nadu. A source close to a leading news agency had revealed that Boney Kapoor had taken her ashes to Rameshwaram in a special aircraft on March 3rd 2018. Draped in a Kanjeevaram saree, the legendary actor was cremated on February 28 with state honors in Mumbai.
Finally breaking his silence, Boney Kapoor had said in a statement, “To the world, she was their Chandni…the actor par excellence…their Sridevi…but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls…my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything…their life. She was the axis around which our family ran.” He further added, “My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She is our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure. Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again.”
Jahnvi Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar directorial Dhadak, dedicated an open letter to her mother and wrote, “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that.” She further added, “You weren’t meant for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you.”
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.