#RIPactorVIJAY Trends on Twitter: The 45-year old C. Joseph Vijay professionally known as Thalapathy Vijay who started his career as a child artist in 1984 with Vetri in a span of thirty years has managed to garner a huge fan base. From north to south to east to west, Thalapathy fans are everywhere, but with the support also comes hatred. Recently a hashtag started trending on twitter- #RIPactorVijay. Yes, you read it right the hashtag has taken over the social media and has created a huge war on social media as fans go berserk over such fake news.

Thala Ajith fans and Rajnikanth fans have started putting out memes on the hashtag. Whatever the reason be behind this crazy hashtag, Vijay is perfectly fine and healthy and is currently wrapping up his upcoming movie Bigil. More than fifty thousand tweets have been registered under the hashtag #RIPactorVIJAY.

Vijay is an Indian film actor and playback singer who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. He is one of the highest-paid actors and most sought over. His upcoming movie Bigil is a sports drama which revolves around football and has bee directed by Atlee and bankrolled under the banner AGS entertainment. It is said that Vijay in Bigil will play two characters.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Thala fans to 🐒🐒 s 🔥🔥

Picture speech 😎😎#RIPactorVIJAY pic.twitter.com/ON6ad16OJN — Mᴏᴛᴜ 🔥 ᴺ ᴷ ᴾ (@Motu_off) July 28, 2019

What kind of bad taste is this trend? —> #RIPactorVIJAY @TwitterIndia please do something — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) July 29, 2019

#RIPActorVIJAY 🙏 I really wanted to make Kaththi 2 after Darbar…I was waiting for a chance to steal MinjurGopi's script.. but now😟 Hope your fans will only have Thupaaki Dawww forever.. — A R Muruganolan (@Muruganolan) July 28, 2019

Can somebody tell me why is #RIPactorVIJAY trending all of a sudden 🤔 — Incognito (@anishtheck) July 29, 2019

#RIPactorVIJAY naan thala fan dhaan but adhukaaga ippude laam panna venaam nammaloda viswasatha namma august 8 annaiku kaamicha podhum please🙏🙏 — Appose Selvam (@SelvamAppose) July 29, 2019

Not good to c #RIPactorVIJAy tag trending!! This is not a good sign loosing respect for Ajith sir

Be mature guys — MJ (@JohnMJ48) July 29, 2019

#Ajith and #Vijay fans r the most worst living beings in this world (actually in social media world)#RIPactorVIJAY

Hence proved 🖕

Vijay fans started, Ajith fans continued now Vijay fans ll troll Ajith again .!!

Happy fighting assh*les 🖕

If u all die twitter ll b peaceful .! — Arya Verma (@Get_Rajnified) July 29, 2019

#RIPactorVIJAY yena singaroo inike Olunga irupiyaaa ???? Adichadhu yaaru pic.twitter.com/bQYZ2gFXMd — iGowtham kish 11 (@Gowthamkish11) July 29, 2019

Thalapathy Vijay has worked as a child artist before making his debut as a lead actor. His earlier fils were- Kudumbam, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Vasantha Raagam, Sattam Oru Vilayaattu, Ithu Engal Neethi, and many more. On the work front, Thalapahy Vijay after Bigil has no movies lined up.

