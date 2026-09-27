Rise And Fall 2: How Much Is Gautam Gulati Earning? Is He Really The Highest-Paid Contestant? Here’s What We Know

Gautam Gulati has made his return to reality television with Rise & Fall Season 2. The actor, who won Bigg Boss 8, is reportedly earning a massive amount for his latest reality-show appearance. According to sources cited by News18 Showsha, Gautam is being paid Rs 45 lakh per week to participate in Rise & Fall 2. The figure reportedly makes him the highest-paid contestant in the season.

However, the makers have not publicly announced the complete remuneration details of the contestants. Here is what is known about Gautam’s reported fee and the salaries of the other participants.

How Much Is Gautam Gulati Earning Per Week?

Gautam Gulati is reportedly earning Rs 45 lakh every week for his participation in Rise & Fall 2. The figure was revealed by sources close to the show and reported by News18 Showsha. If the reported amount remains unchanged throughout his stay, his total earnings would depend on the number of weeks he remains part of the competition.

The Rs 45 lakh figure should be treated as a reported fee, not an officially confirmed contract amount. Neither Gautam nor the show’s makers have publicly disclosed his agreement.

Is Gautam Gulati The Highest-Paid Contestant?

According to the report, Gautam is the highest-paid contestant of Rise & Fall 2. His fee is linked to his long association with reality television. He became a household name after winning Bigg Boss 8 in 2015. Since then, he has continued to appear in television shows, films and reality programmes.

Gautam has also worked as a gang leader on MTV Roadies. He was reportedly approached for another season of Roadies as a gang leader but did not accept the offer. He was also considered for the next season of The Traitors, although he ultimately did not join the show. His return as a contestant on Rise & Fall 2 marks another major reality-TV appearance after years of working in the format.

What Are The Fees Of The Other Rise And Fall 2 Contestants?

A complete, verified fee list for all 15 contestants has not been publicly released. The confirmed contestants include Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Sara Gurpal, Kajal Raghwani, Manish Kashyap, Anish Bhagat, Raj Grover, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu and Irina Rudakova.

Several entertainment reports may publish estimated fees for individual contestants. However, unless those figures are supported by the show, the contestants or credible sources close to the production, they should not be treated as confirmed. At present, Gautam’s reported Rs 45 lakh weekly fee is the only specific remuneration figure widely attributed to a source close to the show.

What Is The Rs 4 Lakh, Rs 3.5 Lakh And Rs 75,000 Amount In Rise And Fall 2?

The show has introduced a feature called “Price For All”, which allows viewers to decide the starting cash value of contestants. Under the format, contestants can receive an in-game value of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh or Rs 75,000. These amounts determine their position and financial standing inside the competition.

They are not the contestants’ weekly appearance fees. The show divides participants into Rulers and Workers. Rulers live in the luxury penthouse and control important decisions, while Workers stay in the basement and compete to improve their position. Therefore, the amounts assigned through “Price For All” should not be confused with the money paid to contestants for joining the show.

Who Is Gautam Gulati?

Gautam Gulati is a Hindi television and film actor known for shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He gained widespread popularity after playing Vikram Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. His biggest reality-TV breakthrough came with Bigg Boss 8, where his confrontational personality and strong presence made him one of the season’s most discussed contestants.

Gautam eventually won the show in January 2015. He later appeared in films including Azhar and Radhe. He also returned to reality television through MTV Roadies, where he worked as a gang leader before joining Rise & Fall Season 2.

When And Where To Watch Rise And Fall 2?

Rise & Fall Season 2 premiered on September 26, 2026. The show is hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The second season features 15 contestants from television, films, politics, music and the digital-content space. It streams on Prime Video and the MX Player app.

FAQs

How much is Gautam Gulati charging for Rise & Fall 2?

Gautam Gulati is reportedly being paid Rs 45 lakh per week for Rise & Fall 2, according to sources cited by News18 Showsha.

Is Gautam Gulati the highest-paid contestant on Rise & Fall 2?

According to the reported fee details, Gautam is the highest-paid contestant of the season. The makers have not publicly released the complete fee structure.

What is Gautam Gulati’s total fee for Rise & Fall 2?

His total earnings would depend on how many weeks he remains on the show. The reported weekly fee is Rs 45 lakh.

What are the fees of the other Rise & Fall 2 contestants?

No complete, officially verified fee list has been publicly disclosed for the other contestants.

Are Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 75,000 the contestants’ salaries?

No. These are in-game starting values assigned through the show’s “Price For All” feature. They are separate from contestants’ appearance fees.

Who hosts Rise & Fall Season 2?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag hosts the second season.

Who are the contestants of Rise & Fall 2?

The contestants include Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Sara Gurpal, Kajal Raghwani, Manish Kashyap, Anish Bhagat, Raj Grover, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu and Irina Rudakova.

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