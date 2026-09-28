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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

Rise And Fall 2 witnessed a physical clash between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla. Watch the viral video and know what happened, why Siwet was evicted and how Swara Bhasker reacted.

Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla Fight (Image: Instagram)
Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla Fight (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 15:23 IST

A controversial moment in Rise And Fall 2 happened very soon after the start of the show. There was an argument between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla that went out of hand and led to violence. In the end, Shehzad ended up with ripped clothes and Siwet was thrown out of the show.

This all happened while the participants were competing for becoming the Ultimate Ruler, a position that comes with significant power inside the Tower.

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Watch The Siwet Tomar-Shehzad Poonawalla Fight Video

The video shows tensions between Siwet and Shehzad escalating after an already heated exchange. Siwet is seen moving aggressively towards Shehzad before the confrontation turns physical. Shehzad is later seen with his kurta torn following the altercation.

Why Did Siwet Tomar And Shehzad Poonawalla Fight?

The fight is alleged to have occurred when they were discussing the Ultimate Ruler challenge. The participants were asked to find out the weakest decision maker and Siwet happened to be one of the people under scrutiny.

Shehzad doubted Siwet’s standing in the show and how he has changed his equation with Swara Bhasker. This turned into a bigger debate when Shehzad pointed out Siwet’s previous position about Swara Bhasker and how he has changed things within the Tower.

This verbal clash escalated to such an extent that Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down, thereby tearing his clothes.

Siwet Tomar Evicted From Rise And Fall 2

The physical confrontation had immediate consequences. Siwet was evicted from Rise And Fall 2 after the incident, with physical violence prohibited inside the Tower. The development came less than two days after the show’s premiere, making Siwet the first major contestant to exit amid such controversy.

Why Did Swara Bhasker Take A Stand For Siwet?

Siwet’s eviction didn’t mark the end of the drama either. Swara Bhasker has opposed the decision and it is said that she too wanted to quit the show post Siwet’s eviction. Karan Patel has also supported Siwet’s actions and mentioned that he will quit along with him.

These were the two opinions on this matter and do not mark the findings as to who started the trouble. Earlier, there had been a heated verbal argument between Swara and Shehzad and hence, the changing equations among the contestants was another aspect of the controversy.

What Is Rise And Fall 2 About?

Rise and Fall 2 is an Indian reality television series that was hosted by Virender Sehwag, who is a former Indian cricket player. The contestants of the program are split into two teams; the Rulers and the Workers. The latter team has limited privileges.

The second season of the show debuted on September 26th. The latest clash has already become one of the major controversial moments of this season. The program can be watched on Prime Video and MX Player every day.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tanya Mishra? Trending As India’s ‘National Crush’, But Did You Know She Acted With Jackie Shroff? Age, Career, Boyfriend, Films And More

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Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

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Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

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Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

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Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2
Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2
Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2
Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2
Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

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