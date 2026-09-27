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Home > Entertainment News > Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened

Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened

Siwet Tomar has reportedly been removed from Rise And Fall 2 following a heated clash with Shehzad Poonawalla. Here’s what reportedly happened inside the reality show.

Siwet Tomar vs Shehzad Poonawalla (Image: X)
Siwet Tomar vs Shehzad Poonawalla (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 13:09 IST

Rise And Fall 2 has reportedly witnessed a major twist just days after its premiere. Siwet Tomar, one of the contestants on the reality show, has allegedly been ousted following a confrontation with Shehzad Poonawalla.

According to a Times of India report, Siwet allegedly got physical with Shehzad during an argument. A separate report claimed that the dispute also involved an alleged remark related to religion or politics. However, the show’s makers have not publicly confirmed the complete circumstances surrounding Siwet’s reported exit.

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Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed From Rise And Fall 2?

As per the reports Siwet allegedly got physical with Shehzad from behind during a heated argument. The report also claimed that Shehzad’s kurta was torn during the incident. The altercation reportedly resulted in Siwet being ousted from the competition. If confirmed, his exit comes barely a day after the show’s September 26 premiere.

What Happened Between Siwet And Shehzad?



The exact trigger for the confrontation has not been revealed. According to the available information, the argument allegedly involved a comment concerning religion or politics. The report claimed that the show’s legal team became involved before a decision was reportedly taken regarding Siwet’s removal.

The exact remark has not been disclosed, and the full context of the argument remains unclear. The reported development should therefore be treated as unconfirmed until the show’s makers or the contestants address it officially.

Siwet Tomar Had Already Clashed With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Siwet had already found himself at the centre of an argument earlier in the season. He clashed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after she objected to comments he made about her personality. His reported confrontation with Shehzad now appears to have become a much bigger issue, with reports claiming it could end his Rise And Fall 2 journey.

Who Is Siwet Tomar?

Siwet Tomar is known for his appearances on reality shows including MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. He entered Rise And Fall 2 as one of the contestants competing in the show’s Rulers-versus-Workers format. He was among those who secured a place in the Penthouse during the opening game.

For now, the reported removal remains the biggest development surrounding his short stint on the show.

ALSO READ: Celeb Crime Throwback: Aish Ansari Case — She Allegedly Showed Police A Photo With Shah Rukh Khan To Avoid Arrest, What Happened Next?

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Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened
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Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened

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Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened

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Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened
Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened
Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened
Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened
Rise And Fall 2: Why Was Siwet Tomar Reportedly Removed After Clash With Shehzad Poonawalla? Here’s What Happened

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