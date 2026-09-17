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Home > Entertainment News > Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

Rise & Fall Season 2 has revealed its first four contestants as Virender Sehwag takes over hosting duties. Here’s everything to know about the new contestants, format and premiere date.

Rise and Fall Season 2 Contestants
Rise and Fall Season 2 Contestants

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 12:57 IST

Rise & Fall is returning with a brand-new season, and the first four contestants are finally out. After the show’s first season grabbed attention with its unusual power-based format, Season 2 is now set to bring a fresh batch of celebrities into the Rulers vs Workers game.

Adding to the excitement, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has taken over as the host, replacing Ashneer Grover. A new promo has now introduced the first four names from the 15-contestant lineup — and the mix includes familiar television faces as well as a strong political voice.

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Who Are The First 4 Contestants Of Rise & Fall Season 2?

The first four contestants revealed in the new promo are Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel. The promo gives a glimpse of the contestants bringing their individual personalities into the game, with the four seen taking potshots at one another while Virender Sehwag introduces them.

The remaining contestants from the 15-member lineup are expected to be revealed as the show’s premiere approaches.

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a familiar face among Indian television and reality-show audiences. She became particularly popular after her stint on Bigg Boss, where her gameplay and outspoken personality made her one of the season’s prominent contestants.

Her entry into Rise & Fall Season 2 now puts her in another reality-show environment, but with a very different format. This time, contestants have to navigate changing positions between the privileged Rulers and the Workers living in the basement.

Who Is Swara Bhasker?

Swara Bhasker is known for films and shows including Tanu Weds Manu, Veere Di Wedding and Raanjhanaa. She has also been outspoken on social and political issues and has previously participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Speaking about Rise & Fall Season 2, Swara said she has always been someone who expresses her opinions openly and believes the show’s combination of different personalities, power and strategy could create interesting dynamics.

Who Is Karan Patel?

Karan Patel is one of television’s recognisable actors, best known for his work in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Unlike his scripted television roles, Rise & Fall will see Karan enter a reality competition as himself. He has described the competitive element of the show as one of the things that attracted him, particularly the challenge of making decisions while the dynamics keep changing.

Who Is Shehzad Poonawalla?

Shehzad Poonawalla is a political commentator and public figure who has previously been associated with Indian politics.

His entry brings a different kind of personality into the reality-show mix. In his statement about joining the series, Shehzad compared the show’s title with the ups and downs of his own life and said he was looking forward to navigating alliances and opposing sides inside the house. He also joked that he would not have to pay rent for the next six weeks while participating in the show.

What Is The Rise & Fall Season 2 Format?

The show is built around a simple but constantly changing power structure. The 15 celebrities are divided between Rulers and Workers. The Rulers live in the show’s penthouse and enjoy privileges, while the Workers stay in the basement and have to deal with a very different set of conditions.

The key element is that these positions are not necessarily permanent. Decisions, alliances and strategic moves can change who holds power and who is pushed towards the less privileged side of the game. That makes the relationship between the two groups central to the competition.

When And Where To Watch Rise & Fall Season 2?

Rise & Fall Season 2 will begin streaming from September 26. The show will be available for free every day at 12 PM on Prime Video and MX Player. The first season was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani, while Season 2 will now see Virender Sehwag take over hosting duties as a new group of contestants enters the Rulers vs Workers battle.

ALSO READ: Why Did Sobhita Dhulipala Leave Home At 16? Actor’s Shocking Revelation About Growing Up In Telugu States

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Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

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Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

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Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

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Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game
Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game
Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game
Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game
Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

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