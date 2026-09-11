Rise And Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag Replaces Ashneer Grover As Host — What Changes This Time?

The reality show ‘Rise And Fall’ is all set to return with its Season 2. The most prominent change has occurred in its hosting. Virender Sehwag, former Indian cricketer has taken up the responsibility of being the host of this upcoming season replacing Ashneer Grover from the previous one.

The team behind the reality show revealed its first look featuring Virender Sehwag hosting the show’s next season. With his fearlessness in batting and no-nonsense personality, he seems like the perfect fit for this reality show hosting. However, the most important question now is how this show would be different from the previous one with Ashneer Grover missing from it.

Rise And Fall Season 2: Why Is Virender Sehwag The New Host?

The mere introduction of Sehwag makes a difference to the tone of the show. While Ashneer Grover had the image of a businessman who could be brutally direct in his first season, Sehwag is known for quite a distinct image of wit, fast retorts and the knack of putting his point across without beating about the bush.

In the first promotional video of the new season, Sehwag mentions that in his show there will be “no easy wins and no fixed positions”. This fits perfectly into the nature of a show which revolves around shifting equations of power and gives contestants a chance of climbing up the ladder of success or falling flat on their faces.

Rise And Fall Season 2: What Happened To Ashneer Grover?

The debut season of Rise And Fall was hosted by Ashneer Grover and he became an integral part of this show through its theme of power and strategy. It had been reported a couple of weeks ago that Ashneer would not be hosting Season 2 of the show and new faces would be tried by the producers. This news from Sehwag indicates that there has been a shift in host’s seat. However, the producers have not tried to tie their move to any controversy around Grover.

Rise And Fall Season 2: Will The Format Change?

The core concept is expected to remain familiar. Rise And Fall divides contestants into two sharply contrasting groups — Rulers and Workers. The Rulers enjoy privilege and decision-making power, while the Workers live with fewer comforts and have to perform tasks that can eventually change their position in the game.

The format is built around one central idea: nobody’s status is permanent. Contestants can rise, fall, form alliances, make strategic choices and lose power depending on how the game unfolds. The first season featured 16 celebrity contestants and was based on the international format created by Studio Lambert.

The new promo suggests that this basic power struggle remains central to Season 2, even though Sehwag will bring a new hosting personality to it.

Rise And Fall Season 2: Who Won The First Season?

Actor Arjun Bijlani won the first season of Rise And Fall, with Aarush Bhola finishing as the first runner-up and Arbaz Patel taking the next spot. The finale concluded in October 2025 after weeks of changing alliances, internal voting and power shifts. Arjun ultimately walked away with the title and prize money reported at around Rs 28 lakh. Season 1 also featured names such as Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Akriti Negi and Sangeeta Phogat.

Rise And Fall Season 2: How Big Was Season 1?

The first season gave the makers enough reason to return quickly with another edition. According to Amazon’s own post-season figures, Rise And Fall generated more than half a billion views on Amazon MX Player, remained among the platform’s top OTT shows for six consecutive weeks and generated billions of social-media views.

Those numbers make Season 2 an important reality-show property, and Sehwag’s entry is clearly designed to give it a fresh identity without abandoning the formula that worked the first time.

Rise And Fall Season 2: What Can Virender Sehwag Bring To The Show?

Sehwag’s greatest advantage may be that he does not need to imitate Ashneer Grover. His personality is already well established among audiences. He is known for being direct, witty and unpredictable traits that can work particularly well in a format where contestants constantly argue over power, privilege and strategy.

Ashneer’s hosting leaned into confrontation and blunt assessment. Sehwag could make the same situations feel lighter without necessarily making the game less competitive. That contrast may ultimately be the biggest change viewers notice.

Rise And Fall Season 2: When And Where Will It Stream?

The makers have unveiled the first look, but the exact premiere date for Rise And Fall Season 2 has not yet been announced. The new edition is set to stream under the Prime Video/Amazon streaming ecosystem, with further details about the contestants and release schedule expected closer to launch.

For now, the biggest confirmed development is Sehwag himself. Season 1 belonged heavily to Ashneer Grover’s personality. Season 2 now has to prove that the format is strong enough to work with an entirely different man calling the shots. And if Sehwag brings even a fraction of his trademark unpredictability from the cricket field, the change could end up being more than just cosmetic.



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