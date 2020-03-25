Motion poster for the period drama directed by S.S Rajamouli is out and the supposed 350 crore budget of the film is at full display.

RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films, as the visionary director S.S Rajamouli is coming back after giving Indian film industry its biggest hit in Bahubali the conclusion, RRR hopes to replicate the magic of Bahubali with a stellar cast of N. T. R Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and even bigger budget.

RRR is a period drama set in India of 1920’s and will have the forces of fire and water joining hands together as seen in the motion poster, where Junior NTR will be seen playing water or a human embodiment of it having its calm while Ram Charan will be seen playing fire and having its traits like rage.

The poster itself of the film is a testament to the sheer scale of the film, as the motion poster is heavy on special effects that look mesmerizing, how there isn’t much about the story revealed in the poster, managing to accomplish the feet of impressing the fans and yet keeping them guessing as to what the film is all about

RRR also features Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt which were found to be missing from the poster yet Alia took to twiter promoting the launch of the motion poster and wrote its the force of the opposite forces referring to water and fire, while Ajay Devgan too shared the motion poster on twitter.

RRR like S.S Rajamouli’s previous Bahubali will be released pan India dubbed in multiple languages, reportedly has the budget of 350 crores which was at full display in the poster and has made the fans eager to see yet another film of epic proportions from the director who has been on dream run of sorts giving out great films one after the other with Makhi/Eega, Magadheera and the Bahubali series being the most popular.

RRR will release on 8th January 2020 and will mark the 13th film of the visionary director.

