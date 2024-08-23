Friday, August 23, 2024

Rishab Shetty Learns Kalaripayattu For ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ | Photo

Actor Rishab Shetty is putting in extra effort to do justice to his upcoming film, Kantara: Chapter 1.

As he gears up for the fourth schedule of the movie, Rishab is going the extra mile by learning Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art form.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, August 22, he shared a shared a glimpse of his intense training.

 

In the post, he can be seen deeply focused during his Kalaripayattu session and the dedication on his face said it all. The actor kept the caption simple, adding just a heart-shaped emoticon.

Earlier this month, Rishab won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for ‘Kantara’. Written and directed by Shetty, ‘Kantara’ became a pan-India hit in 2022.

On receiving National Award for the film, he told ANI, “This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them,” Shetty told ANI.

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, “I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka.”
Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, ‘Kantara’ follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’ award.

Rishab is now working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated ‘Kantara Chapter 1’.

(With inputs from ANI)

