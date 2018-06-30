Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for his next film release titled Mulk, took a dig at his son Ranbir Kapoor on June 30 and told him to get married soon. Sharing Ranbir's photo on his Twitter account, Rishi Kapoor asked Ranbir to get married to Brahmastra filmmaker and his close friend Ayan Mukerji and not his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

As Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju continues to rake in appreciation from the audience, film critics and Bollywood celebrities and earn moolah the box office, the actor’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has a special request for his son. On June 30, Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his quick-wittedness and humourous Twitter statuses, shared an adorable photo of Ranbir and his best friend Ayan Mukerji from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding ceremonies where the duo can be seen donning an Indian attire for a ritual.

Sharing the photo on his Twitter handle, Rishi Kapoor called the duo best friends and questioned the duo if they plan to get married now since it is high time now. When Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt, was earlier asked about his marriage plans, he said that when he was younger, he used to believe that he will get married by the age of 27 and have kids by the age of 29-30.

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

However, he added that life doesn’t go how one plans it. It is when you and your partner decide to take the relationship to the next level and it happens very naturally and organically. Sharing his belief in the institution of marriage, Ranbir added that he wants his own children, his wife and his own family.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came in different cars to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding celebration, the duo attended the special screening of Sanju together. At the event, while Ranbir Kapoor stole hearts with a black and white striped kurta paired with a white blazer while Alia Bhatt looked stunning a pink saree.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, who have previously collaborated in films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, are currently working together for their upcoming project titled Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

