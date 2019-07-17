Rishi Kapoor on cancer: Rishi Kapoor talks about returning back home, says he is missing India and is counting days till back. Appreciates Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor's support in fighting this deadly disease.

Rishi Kapoor on cancer: After maintaining silence for a long time, Rishi Kapoor has finally spoken up about his cancer and has spilled the beans about his health and return to India. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor said that he has to be in New York for eleven months so he won’t return to India in August.

It has been a difficult time, very taxing but wife Neetu Kapoor, children Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhimma have been very supportive. He furthermore, thanked his family and friends, for their support during this difficult time. He said that he will plan his return five-six weeks after his last treatment. He will be undergoing chemotherapy to ensure that cancer doesn’t return back.

Rishi Kapoor is planning to return to India in September-October and is trying to come before his birthday on September 4. Shakti Kapoor who celebrates his birthday just a day before Rishi Kapoor said that they- Him and Chintu have been celebrating birthday together and cut cakes from time Raj Kapoor was alive.

In the interview, he thanked his family members especially his niece Natasha, elder sister Riu Nanda. Rishi Kapoor called them anchors, said that when things got difficult they were the motivation that kept me sailing. On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will be seen in the film Jhootha Kahin Ka and has two other movies in his kitty.

