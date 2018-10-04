Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor refuted all the speculation and rumours about his younger brother Rishi Kapoor's health. Some reports had claimed that Rishi Kapoor is diagnosed with stage 3 cancer after the actor himself had announced on Twitter that he is leaving for the US for the treatment. Randhir Kapoor said that Rishi is undergoing medical tests and even he does not know the exact nature of his ailment.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s deteriorating health came to the spotlight after he missed his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral. Some media reports suggest that he might be diagnosed with the Cancer. The rumours and speculation were being started after Rishi had announced on Twitter that he is leaving for the US for medical treatment and requested people to not speculate.

Refuting the speculation, Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor told media that even Rishi doesn’t know he’s suffering from.

“We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there. How can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage? Let him undergo tests peacefully, whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that, ” he said.

Earlier, before leaving for the US for the treatment, Rishi had shared a message for his fans.

“Hello, all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years plus of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More