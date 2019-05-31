Rishi Kapoor arrived in New York a couple of months back for undergoing some treatment. Recently, the actor penned down an emotional message on Twitter and quoted that now he has completed eight months in New York and wonders when will he return to his hometown.

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in the US for a couple of months and is undergoing treatment for a disease. Many reports suggest that the actor is suffering from cancer however, nothing is officially confirmed. Since the time Rishi Kapoor left for the US, not only his family but fans were also heartbroken. Now it has been eight months since the actor has been under the treatment. Recently, the actor shared a heart-melting post on Twitter and expressed himself saying that now he has completed eight months in New York and wondered that when he will get to go home. It seems that the actor is missing Mumbai and wishes to resume his life with his family.

In order to support the actor is his dark days, many actors from Bollywood visited the actor and shared adorable posts for him on social media. Especially, the actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor shared many posts and cheered the actor with small surprises and has supported his husband in the entire journey.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Karan Johar to Rajkumar Hirani, many actors took out time and spend some time with the veteran actor in New York.

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

Apart from Bollywood, influential Ambani’s also visited the actor. Mukesh Ambani with Nita Ambani and Tina also spend some time with the actor and made him feel more lively. Not only, Rishi Kapoor, many other Bollywood actors like Sonali Bendre and Irrfan Khan were also fighting against some big diseases.

With proper treatment and God’s blessing, both Sonali and Irrfan recovered from the diseases and are back in their form. Currently, Sonali is busy in giving motivational speeches and awareness campaigns against cancer. However, Irrfan Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Anrezi Medium.

Take a look at the pictures:

