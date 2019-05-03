Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is now cancer-free. In his latest interview, Rishi Kapoor said that his wife Neetu Kapoor stood by him like a rock and his kids Ranbir and Riddhima really shouldered his problems. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film Mulk alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Mulk alongside Taapsee Pannu has ended a long drawn silence around his illness. Confirming that he is now cancer-free, Rishi Kapoor told a news portal that his eighth month of treatment began on May 1 in the US. However, God has been kind and he is in remission, which signifies that he is now cancer-free.

Thanking his family and friends for their prayers and wishes, Rishi Kapoor said that being in remission is a big thing. He stated that his wife Neetu Kapoor stood by him like a rock. Otherwise, he is a very difficult person when it comes to food and drink. Revealing that his illness brought him closer to his kids, Rishi added that his kids Ranbir and Riddhima really shouldered his problems.

Concluding the interview, Rishi Kapoor said that it is God’s way of teaching him patience. Getting well is a slow procedure but it makes you grateful for the gift of life. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had hinted at Rishi Kapoor’s illness while sharing a family photo on her Instagram account. While wishing everyone a happy 2019, she said that hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign.

During his stay in the US, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor among many other paid their visit. Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a child artist in 1970s film Mera Naam Joker. He later starred in films like Bobby, Kapoor & Sons, Agneepath, Love Aaj Kal, 102 Not Out, Mulk and Netflix film Rajma Chawal.

