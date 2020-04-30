Rishi Kapoor cremated in Mumbai: Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Anisha Jain, Rajeev Kapoor,, Alia Bhatt, Dr Tarang, Ayan Mukerji among others pay their last respects to the actor.

Rishi Kapoor cremated in Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after battling with cancer for more than two years. The actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after complaining about shortness of breath. As the entire nation mourns his death, Kapoor family also issued an official statement that said that Rishi Kapoor passed peacefully at 8:45 am today. Even in his last moment, Rishi Kapoor kept entertaining his doctors and nurses.

Rishi Kapoor’s cremation was held at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai around 4 pm. The actor’s son Ranbir Kapoor led the hearse carrying Rishi Kapoor. The mortal remains of the actor were brought by the hospital to Chandanwadi Crematorium where his family members and friends were present to pay their last respects.

Due to lockdown and the current situation of the country, only his family members and close friends were allowed to attend the cremation. The actor’s family with Armaan Jain, Manoj Jain, Rima Jian, Randhir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji said a silent goodbye to the veteran actor.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor passes away: After Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan reach hospital to support family

From the Indian film industry to politicians, everyone poured condolences for the veteran actor as his death took everyone by shock. In the official statement by his family, it was stated that he wanted everyone to remember him with a smile not by tears. No doubt, Rishi Kapoor was among the most talented and loved actors who entertained four decades in the Hindi cinemas. Even after fighting from cancer, Rishi Kapoor had signed his comeback film with Juhi Chawla as he believed that acting was in his blood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App