Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more. As the nation mourns the death of the legendary actor, here is a list of his top 10 movies that you must revisit today.

An actor becomes immortalised with the range of characters he plays on the 70mm screen. Rishi Kapoor is one such actor who has registered his name in the history of cinema with his repertoire of films. Son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor and grandson of actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor made his first-ever appearance on the big screen in Shree 420 starring Rishi Kapoor. He made an appearance in the iconic song, ‘Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua’. Years later, he made his acting debut with Mera Naam Joker and never looked back.

Take a look at 10 most memorable films of Rishi Kapoor that you must revisit today:

Mera Naam Joker (1970): In Mera Naam Joker, Rishi Kapoor played the younger version of his father Raj Kapoor. The film has gained the status of a cult classic over the year.

Bobby (1973): If Mera Naam Joker marked his debut, Bobby was his first film as a lead actor. The film not only became of the one of the highest grossing films of 1973 but also became widely popular in the genre of romance.

Karz (1980): Another one of the hits of Rishi Kapoor, Karz was a romantic thriller film that kept the audiences on the edge of their seat. The film received critical and commercial acclaim.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor passes away: Take a look at veteran actor’s memorable pictures with wife Neetu Kapoor and family

Chandni (1989): Chandni was another romantic film of Rishi Kapoor, which made him the chocolate boy of Bollywood. In the film, he was seen opposite late legendary actor Sridevi.

Do Dooni Chaar (2010): A film based on the dreams and aspirations of a middle class family, Do Dooni Chaar is one of the finest works of Rishi Kapoor. In the film, he was paired opposite his real life partner Neetu Singh. It was also felicitated with a National award in 2010.

Agneepath (2012): Agneepath is one of those films in which Rishi Kapoor essayed a negative character. Not only the film received commercial and critical acclaim, Rishi Kapoor’s performance also got its due recognition.

Student Of The Year (2012): Essaying the role of a gay dean named Yogendra Vashisht, Rishi Kapoor’s role in Student Of The Year was unlike we have ever seen before.

Kapoor and Sons (2016): Rishi Kapoor completely transformed himself for his role in Kapoor and Sons. He also won a Filmfare award for being the best supportive actor.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: From Om Shanti Om to Chehra Hai Ya Chaand Khila Hai, watch iconic tracks of veteran actor

102 Not Out (2018): A personal favourite! 102 Not Out narrates the story of a 102 year old father and his son. A slice of life film, Rishi Kapoor shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

Mulk (2018): Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Mulk is a courtroom drama that revolves around a Muslim family’s struggle to reclaim its honour. The film is a social commentary and boasts of one of the finest performances by Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor dies! PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah and other prominent leaders tweet tribute to veteran star

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App