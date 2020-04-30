Rishi Kapoor death: Television industry has mourned the death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. The actor breathed his last today at Mumbai's H N Reliance Hospital after battling cancer for 2 years.

India has lost one of the finest gems of the Indian film industry today with the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. After battling cancer for about 2 years, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today at Mumbai’s H N Reliance Hospital. Ever since then, social media is flooded with condolences from not just fans and Bollywood actors but across film and television industry and fields.

Ekta Kapoor, who is the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, shared some throwback photos of the superstar with her dad Jeetendra, Prem Chopra and Rakesh Roshan on social media. In the post, she wrote that they will never party like this ever again. She further called Rishi Kapoor an actor par excellence.

Rashami Desai shared a photo from Rishi Kapoor’s younger days and said his demise is yet another loss for the industry after Irrfan Khan’s demise. She says that it is said that the sun always rises after a cloudy day but it feels like the industry will remain gloomy for a long time. Expressing that the actor will always in our hearts, Rashami called him a legend. Divyanka Tripathi, on the other hand, said that showman’s son was India’s pride. She feels heartbroken to know to we would not be able to witness his excellence now. Along with Ekta Kapoor and Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among many others have shared their condolences on social media.

Rishi Kapoor’s funeral will reportedly take place today at at Chandanwadi crematorium. Last seen in the film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor had also signed the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he was supposed to star alongside Deepika Padukone.

If getting over yesterday's loss wasn't enough.. today brings in another unfortunate demise!

The legendary actor #RishiKapoor … who filled our hearts and screens with so much love..it is sad that he is no more. He surely had an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 30, 2020

Uff..this is an irreparable loss.Chandni,Karz,heena,bobby,amar akbar anthony,agneepath,prem rog and many many https://t.co/2940Zil5Yc will be missed Rishi https://t.co/OIPQhrUxrd💔🙏🏻 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 30, 2020

Another news of an extremely sad demise. Another gem gone too soon. RIP Rishi Sir.

PS. I am scared to wake up tomorrow. — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 30, 2020

This year has taken away a lot from us 😭

RIP #rishikapoor sir 💔 pic.twitter.com/HxdNrt9lok — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 30, 2020

My heart goes out to the family. Neetu Ji , Ranbir Stay strong. Condolences 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 30, 2020

NOOOOO! Dark dark morning. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Chintuji, My most favourite person in the industry has left us. I loved him so much and he always returned the love so warmly. The void you’ve left in my heart will never be filled. R.I.P. Chintuji — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 30, 2020

My last meal with him….we chatted for hours!!still cant forget this day…rishi sir im heart broken today…i will really really miss you…🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗#RIP pic.twitter.com/Tzm0xEeT2p — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) April 30, 2020

