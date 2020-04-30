India has lost one of the finest gems of the Indian film industry today with the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. After battling cancer for about 2 years, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today at Mumbai’s H N Reliance Hospital. Ever since then, social media is flooded with condolences from not just fans and Bollywood actors but across film and television industry and  fields.

Ekta Kapoor, who is the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, shared some throwback photos of the superstar with her dad Jeetendra, Prem Chopra and Rakesh Roshan on social media. In the post, she wrote that they will never party like this ever again. She further called Rishi Kapoor an actor par excellence.

Rashami Desai shared a photo from Rishi Kapoor’s younger days and said his demise is yet another loss for the industry after Irrfan Khan’s demise. She says that it is said that the sun always rises after a cloudy day but it feels like the industry will remain gloomy for a long time. Expressing that the actor will always in our hearts, Rashami called him a legend. Divyanka Tripathi, on the other hand, said that showman’s son was India’s pride. She feels heartbroken to know to we would not be able to witness his excellence now. Along with Ekta Kapoor and Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among many others have shared their condolences on social media.

Rishi Kapoor’s funeral will reportedly take place today at at Chandanwadi crematorium. Last seen in the film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor had also signed the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he was supposed to star alongside Deepika Padukone. 

Left with no words.. another big loss to cinema.. #RIP #Rishisir

