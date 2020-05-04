Rishi Kapoor no more: Neetu Kapoor on Sunday thanked the doctors and hospital staff who looked after Rishi Kapoor like he was his own. After suffering from leukaemia for 2 years, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020.

Neetu Kapoor on Monday penned a moving post to thank the doctors who treated and looked after her husband Rishi Kapoor’s health in the few months. She said that she and her family feels a deep sense of loss. However, when they sit together and look back, they also feel immense gratitude towards the doctors of H N Reliance Hospital. Thanking a team of doctors, nurses and brothers led by Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Neetu Kapoor said that they treated Rishi Kapoor like he was their own and advised them as they were their own. For this, she thanks them from the bottom of her heart.

Along with the moving caption, Neetu Kapoor also shared two unseen photos of her and Rishi Kapoor. Earlier in a statement issued by the Kapoor family, they had said that the doctors and hospital staff told them that Rishi Kapoor kept them entertained till his very last. Even during his treatment across 2 continents for 2 years, he remained jovial and determined to live his life to the fullest. Everyone was amazed by the fact that he did not let his illness affect his spirits.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. He spent his next 11 months in New York for treatment, where he was accompanied by Neetu Kapoor. During this time, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor lent a solid support to him.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post here:

On Sunday, The Kapoor family held a prayer meet at their residence, which was followed by their visit to Banganga to immerse his ashes. They were also accompanied by Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji.

