A photo of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. The actor passed away on April 30 after suffering from leukaemia for two years.

Actor Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on April 30 after battling leukemia for two years. After being diagnosed in 2018, the actor was in New York for almost a year for treatment. During his time in New York, he found a solid support in Neetu Kapoor and their kids Ranbir and Riddimma. As the nation grieves the loss of their favourite romantic hero of the 80’s, coping up with his demise has been particularly hard for his family.

Amid condolences pouring in from across the world, a photo of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral from the actor’s prayer meet. The photo features Neetu Kapoor dressed in an all-white suit, while Ranbir Kapoor is dressed in a white kurta and orange turban. He is seen sporting a full grown beard and a tilak on his forehead.

The sadness in their eyes is bound to make your heart ache a little. If one takes a closer look, the photo kept on the table beside them is one of Rishi Kapoor’s photo from his days of youth.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who could not be a part of his funeral, reached Mumbai last night with her daughter Samaira and extended family. Since Riddhima lives in Delhi, she had to take permission from the government of India to drive down to Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor, made Riddhima attend Rishi Kapoor’s funeral via a video call.

