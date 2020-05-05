Amid immense grief and a deep sense of loss, Neetu Kapoor has decided to thank everyone who extended a helping hand to her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor during their difficult time. After thanking the doctors of H N Reliance Hospital for treating the veteran actor like he was their own, she has now penned a moving post to thank Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with their entire family, for being a solid support in these past two years.
Sharing a photo with the Ambanis on her Instagram account today, Neetu Kapoor said that the last two years have been full of emotion for the Kapoor family. However, they would not have been able to complete this journey without the love and support of the Ambani family. In the past seven months, the Ambanis have above and beyond to extend help and make sure that Rishi Kapoor does not experience discomfort.
Neetu Kapoor added that be it ensuring that Rishi Kapoor receives medical attention to paying personal visits and comforting them when they were scared, the Ambanis emerged as their guardian angels. She personally thanked each and every member of the Ambani family and said that she feels really bless to count them as nearest and dearest.
For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.🙏💕
After being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, Rishi Kapoor spent about 11 months in New York for treatment, wherein he was accompanied by Neetu Kapoor. The actor breathed his last at H N Reliance Hospital on April 30. After Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Neetu Kapoor found a strong support in her daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt.
As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude – gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own – they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart..🙏 @rfhospital
