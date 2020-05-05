Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on April 30 at H N Reliance Hospital after suffering from leukaemia for 2 years. In her recent post, Neetu Kapoor has thanked Mukesh Ambani and his entire family for their unwavering support.

Amid immense grief and a deep sense of loss, Neetu Kapoor has decided to thank everyone who extended a helping hand to her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor during their difficult time. After thanking the doctors of H N Reliance Hospital for treating the veteran actor like he was their own, she has now penned a moving post to thank Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with their entire family, for being a solid support in these past two years.

Sharing a photo with the Ambanis on her Instagram account today, Neetu Kapoor said that the last two years have been full of emotion for the Kapoor family. However, they would not have been able to complete this journey without the love and support of the Ambani family. In the past seven months, the Ambanis have above and beyond to extend help and make sure that Rishi Kapoor does not experience discomfort.

Neetu Kapoor added that be it ensuring that Rishi Kapoor receives medical attention to paying personal visits and comforting them when they were scared, the Ambanis emerged as their guardian angels. She personally thanked each and every member of the Ambani family and said that she feels really bless to count them as nearest and dearest.

After being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, Rishi Kapoor spent about 11 months in New York for treatment, wherein he was accompanied by Neetu Kapoor. The actor breathed his last at H N Reliance Hospital on April 30. After Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Neetu Kapoor found a strong support in her daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt.

