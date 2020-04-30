Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: After Irrfan Khan shock, Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his glorious career for four-decades, passed away Thursday morning at Mumbai hospital. Watch iconic tracks of veteran actor here—

Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: This won’t be wrong to say that this week was not less than a shock for Bollywood as hours after Irrfan Khan’s death, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning. The actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues. Irrfan Khan and then Rishi Kapoor, no doubt both the news has left Bollywood fans heartbroken.

After undertaking a long cancer treatment in the US for almost a year, Rishi Kapoor returned back to India last year in September. The way he appeared on-screens kept on astonishing his fans. He is among those actors whose legacy can’t be described in words. The actor first appeared in a lead role in 1973 in film Bobby and then gave back to back hits like Heena, Nagina, and Karz. Rishi Kapoor is also known as the most romantic actor in the industry after he appeared in more than 92 films in the role of a romantic hero.

The powerhouse of energy also entertained his fans with some of his chartbuster songs which have been enjoyed by generations. This won’t be wrong to say that Rishi Kapoor will always be remembered for lighting up the screens and surprising fans with his phenomenal acting and performances.

Here are some classics numbers from the veteran star—

The official statement issued by Kapoors revealed that Rishi Kapoor took his last breath at 8:45 today morning after fighting two-year battle with leukemia. His doctors and medical staff said that the actor kept everyone entertained until his last. He was determined to live to the fullest in his entire treatment for the last two years.

