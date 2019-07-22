Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for the treatment of cancer, recently was spotted lunching with Anupam Kher at his apartment in the city. Appreciating the phulka, take a look at the photo inside.

Rishi Kapoor who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in Newyork recently was spotted lunching with wife Neetu Kapoor and Anupam Kher in New York. The actor who has been out of the country for over eleven months is missing home badly, so when he got a perfect “correct Aate Ka Phulka” he couldn’t stop himself from sharing photos with the duo.

Showing off the round bread in the pic, Rishi Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share the photo with wife Neetu Kapoor and Anupam Kher. He wrote, At Anupam Kher’s apartment. Had the correct aate ka phulka after a while. Great food made by his dattu.

Anupam Kher too took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the lunch, he wrote- Guess who came for lunch? I was delighted to have Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor along with Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetu ji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in NY. But then don’t I always say #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them. ??

Check out the tweet here:

Anupam Kher about two days back had also shared pictures from his vacation in New York where he was posing with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He wrote- It is always wonderful and inspirational to spend a beautiful evening with my friends Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor. Both of them are a great example of human endurance and triumph. Road to recovery, both, physical & mental is faster if there is love, care, and determination. Well done. Jai Ho.???

See photo:

Rishi Kapoor will be seen making his Bollywood comeback after 11 months with the film Jhootha Kahin Ka with Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi.

