Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was last seen in Mulk alongside Tapasee Pannu, is heading to America for a medical check-up. The actor announced this on his official Twitter handle right after his son Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. Rishi Kapoor urged his fans not to carry any further speculation about his health and just wish him good health. Concluding the tweet, he promised his fans to be back soon from America.

A day after the birthday bash of son Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to inform fans about his absence from work as he is flying to America to get medical aid. He further requested his fans, friends and relatives not to carry any unnecessary speculation. The tweet has taken the social media by storm, as the fans are wondering about the reason for which Rishi Kapoor needs medical aid but they have already started showering blessings and good wishes through their tweets.

Bollywood veteran star, Rishi Kapoor is known to pass interesting tweets every other day and this is one of the reasons why he bags a major following on his Twitter account. Given the charm and witty personality of Rishi Kapoor, he is one of the must-followed celebrities of Bollywood. This time too, the actor informed his fans of his current situation in a very unique way. Take a look at the tweet that Kapoor tweeted on his official Instagram handle that he would be on a little break with his career as he is heading towards America to get medical treatment.

ALSO READ: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: Swati Semwal walks out of Kangana Ranaut-starrer

ALSO READ: After Tanushree Dutta, this actor joins the #MeToo movement to share her story

Rishi Kapoor also mentioned his journey saying that it has been more than 45 years of wear and tear at movies and also promised his fans to be back soon with their love and good wishes. The legendary actor who was last seen in courtroom drama Mulk will soon be back on the silver screen starring opposite Juhi Chawla for a family comedy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More