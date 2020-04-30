Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been hospitalised at H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. His brother Randhir Kapoor shared his health update and said the actor is suffering from cancer and has difficulty in breathing.

Actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai’s H N Reliance Hospital late last night after facing difficulty in breathing. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the development to a news portal and said that Rishi Kapoor is hospitalised. His wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side. He is unwell. Post which, Randhir Kapoor told another news agency that the actor is currently in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and has difficulty in breathing. However, he is stable now.

Reports also said that Rishi Kapoor was put on a ventilator after being admitted in the hospital. Randhir Kapoor has denied any such reports. Soon after the news broke out, fans all around the country started praying for his speedy recovery.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He underwent treatment in New York for about a year. During these trying times, his wife Neetu Kapoor was right by his side. His son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt also made frequent visits to him. Several actors including Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar among many others paid him a visit in New York.

Also Read: French envoy Emmanuel Lenain mourns Irrfan Khan’s death

Also Read: Rashami Desai’s latest Instagram post with her niece is unmissable!

Come on god's don't be so cruel. Our teenage heart throb #RishiKapoor is too young & so take care of him. #GetWellSoon Chintu. A whole generation prays for you. — Ravindra Vasisht (@rvasisht) April 30, 2020

“He is in the hospital.

Let's all pray for his quick recovery.#rishikapoor 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YtdBST2fz8 — Sara Ali Khan (@mysarakhan) April 29, 2020

Rishi kapoor is in bad health once again.

Keep the tweets coming.

We are all praying silently.#RishiKapoor . — anukul bansal (@AnukulBansal) April 30, 2020

#Bollywood is going through serious hard times. We have lost #IrrfanKhan already and now #RishiKapoor is hospitalised! I pray for his speedy recovery and good health. — Shaheed Bhagat Singh🇮🇳 (@bhagatsingharmy) April 30, 2020

Hope you get well soon #RishiKapoor sir ❤️❤️ Wishing you a speedy recovery and may God bless you with good health 🙏🙏 — Chirag Seth (@sethchirag1412) April 30, 2020

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor was recently seen in the film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi. Post which, he has signed the Hindi adaptation of The Intern in which he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is slated for a release in 2021. Speaking about the film, Rishi Kapoor had earlier said that The Intern beautifully captures human relationships and is quite relevant for modern-day Indian workplace milieu.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan no more: Arvind Kejriwal, Prakash Javadekar, Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi express shock over actor’s sudden demise

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App