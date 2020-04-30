Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67. PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah, and other prominent leaders mourn on the veteran actor's demise.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. On Wednesday morning the actor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital, where he was kept under intense medical observation as he was suffering from some breathing problem.

The news of Rishi’s demise has been broke by Amitabh Bachchan as he tweeted a condolence message, which reads: Rishi Kapoor is gone, just passed away. It came as a big shock for the nation, as back to back deaths of two great stars–Irrfan Khan and Rishi is shocking for the country.

Within no time, social media was flooded with condolence messages, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his grief and wrote: Shock to hear the tragic demise of legendary actor Rishi. After Irrfan, it’s a big loss to the film industry. His heartfelt condolence to his family and friends. RIP

Check the post here:

T 3517 – He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for the film industry. One of my most favourite actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 30, 2020

Singer Vishal Dadlani wrote: What is going on? the news of Rishi Ji’s is it a hoax? This cannot be happening!! Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: The situation seems like all are in the midst of a nightmare, it’s heartbreaking to hear Rishi Ji’s demise, he was a legend and good family friend. My condolence to his family.

What is going on!? Somebody please tell me the news of #RishiKapoor-ji's passing is a hoax!? This cannot be happening. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

T-series owner Bhushan Kumar also tweeted and called Rishi’s death a devastating for him as he was a great mentor and inspiration to him.

A legend, a pure soul, a guide, a mentor to me, a person we all looked up to has left us devastated. Heartbroken & shocked. We all suffer a huge loss today. Rishi ji, I will miss you. You will forever stay in our hearts. My condolences are with the family 🙏🏻 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) April 30, 2020

Tamil superstar Ram Charan wrote a condolence letter on twitter:

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family. pic.twitter.com/Lhm9faiHew — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 30, 2020

Shocked!!!

Speechless! #RishiKapoor ji you will be missed and how. Can’t believe this!

May god bless your soul. Condolences to the entire family 🙏 — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 30, 2020

Punjab’s CM Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his grief on Twitter and wrote: Shock to hear the demise of Rishi Ji, an actor who charmed millions will be deeply missed by all.

Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. An actor par excellence who charmed millions, he will be deeply missed by all. My deepest condolences to his family & fans all over the world. RIP. #RishiKapoor — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 30, 2020

Another film legend passes away… Saddened by Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise. The film fraternity has lost a gem of an actor who always spoke his mind out. Heartfelt condolences to his family #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/0Dvpx8eu09 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre… will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear of the passing of #RishiKapoor. A wonderful actor, who enthralled audiences across generations, from #Bobby to #102NotOut. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/rg1dkkVBKp — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) April 30, 2020

He was my childhood….. 😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 30, 2020

Our dear #RishiKapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last: Message from Rishi Kapoor’s family pic.twitter.com/AESYKabXkx — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

An actor par excellence and a legend who will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/DFfF3hy22M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 30, 2020

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir!

There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear about untimely demise of #RishiKapoor, an actor par excellence. He shall be terribly missed. May his soul rest in peace! May God give strength to his family, friends and admirers! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 30, 2020

The family of #RishiKapoor Ji has issued a statement.. He passed away at 8:45 AM this morning.. He kept the doctors and hospital staff, entertained to the last at the hospital.. He would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. pic.twitter.com/F3oCLdr5wf — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aVeKX9etkt — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing away. He was & will always remain a star in the hearts & minds of every Indian. The joy he brought to millions with his performances on screen is beyond compare. My prayers that his soul may find peace, Om Shanti🙏#RishiKapoor — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 30, 2020

What an absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I’m at a loss of words, rest in peace #RishiKapoor ji 💔 pic.twitter.com/fByjBF3xJd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor you were a legend and institution. An era ends with your demise but your warmth onscreen will live on forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family and I join in grief with the millions of fans around the world. ॐ शांति — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken. Man whose films I grew up with, whose songs performed with flamboyance n flourish, I sang thru college n regale my audience with even now in shows, has gone. Heart is heavy Feels empty Grief consumes. A personal loss RIP Rishiji. Wish u strength Ranbir. #RishiKapoor — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 30, 2020

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken 💔 I had the privilege of working with him in films like kuch to hai & Tell me o kkhuda! Have some wonderful memories of spending time with him which I will always cherish! Love him so much and am gonna really miss him! RIP Rishi uncle #RishiKapoor 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wji7pkEanF — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor, a legend and institution in Indian Cinema. An era comes to end with his demise. But his charm on screen will live forever. May you rest in peace. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) April 30, 2020

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

In the last rite, the Kapoor family paid their respect including Alia Bhatt. While Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Khan were also present there.

