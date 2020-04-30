Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. On Wednesday morning the actor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital, where he was kept under intense medical observation as he was suffering from some breathing problem.

The news of Rishi’s demise has been broke by Amitabh Bachchan as he tweeted a condolence message, which reads: Rishi Kapoor is gone, just passed away. It came as a big shock for the nation, as back to back deaths of two great stars–Irrfan Khan and Rishi is shocking for the country.

Within no time, social media was flooded with condolence messages, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his grief and wrote: Shock to hear the tragic demise of legendary actor Rishi. After Irrfan, it’s a big loss to the film industry. His heartfelt condolence to his family and friends. RIP

Check the post here:

Singer Vishal Dadlani wrote: What is going on? the news of Rishi Ji’s is it a hoax? This cannot be happening!! Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: The situation seems like all are in the midst of a nightmare, it’s heartbreaking to hear Rishi Ji’s demise, he was a legend and good family friend. My condolence to his family.

T-series owner Bhushan Kumar also tweeted and called Rishi’s death a devastating for him as he was a great mentor and inspiration to him.

Tamil superstar Ram Charan wrote a condolence letter on twitter:

Punjab’s CM Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his grief on Twitter and wrote: Shock to hear the demise of Rishi Ji, an actor who charmed millions will be deeply missed by all.

In the last rite, the Kapoor family paid their respect including Alia Bhatt. While Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Khan were also present there.

 

 

 

 

