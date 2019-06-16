Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, who last appeared in Abbas-Mustan's film Daraar, are gearing up to appear in their upcoming film which is not titled yet. The film is directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia and will be produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey.

Reports also suggest that the duo will be uniting together after 23 years. The film will be directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia and will be produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey. Rishi and Juhi earlier shared the screens in Abbas- Mustan’s film Daraar in the year 1996. Daraar was a thriller film which featured Arbaaz Khan, Johny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo in supporting roles.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in filmmaker Shelly Chopra Dhar’s film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans and also did wonders at the box office.

Moreover, Juhi also appeared in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Zero in a supporting role. Talking about the veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in Netflix’s film Rajma Chawal which was helmed by Leena Yadav.

A source close to the makers of the film revealed that the film is written by Bhatia and Supratik Sen. Currently, the makers are much-excited as Rishi Kapoor will return by the end of August and will soon start with the shoot of the film.

