Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor will be last seen in the film Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. The actor had shot a major portion of the film.

Not The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor’s last film in Hindi Cinema is going to be Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. The veteran actor had shot a major portion of the film, with only few days of shoot remaining. Henceforth, it has been decided by the makers of the film to make the film see the light of the day in theatres.

Speaking about the development, a source has revealed to a news portal that Rishi Kapoor was playing the main protagonist in the film with Juhi Chawala as the female lead. The shooting was almost complete with just a few days of shoot remaining. Since it is Rishi Kapoor’s last project, the producers of the film Riteish Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have decided to figure out a way to complete the film and release it in theatres.

Slated for a release this year, Sharmaji Namkeen has been helmed by debutant director Hitesh Bhatia and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Choubey. While announcing the film on Twitter, Juhi Chawla had earlier called it one of the most charming films of 2020.

Also Read: Hospital authorities on Rishi Kapoor’s leaked video: Strict action will be taken against perpetrators

Wishing 'SHARMAJI NAMKEEN ' all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!😇🥰 @chintskap @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @HoneyTrehan pic.twitter.com/C2JCXo26e4 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 9, 2019

Also Read: Humanity and empathy must prevail, says Arjun Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s leaked video from hospital bed

Along with Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi Kapoor had also signed the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone. Scheduled for a theatrical release in 2021, the film was being presented under the banner of KA Entertainment, Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros. It remains to be seen whether the makers decide to put the film on hold or some other actor will step into the shoes of Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni enroute from Delhi to Mumbai, says driving home maa

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App