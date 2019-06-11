Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor meet with the team of 102 Not Out in the US: Recently a picture of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor with the team of 102 Not Out has emerged on social media in which the whole team can be seen enjoying a meal with others. Check out the picture.

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor meet with the team of 102 Not Out in the US: Veteran actor and Bollywood star, Rishi Kapoor who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in NewYork met with the team of his hit film 102 Not Out. Rishi Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to share some pictures from his meeting where Rishi Kapoor is posing long with director Umesh Shukla and tweeted- So much love and affection. Umesh Shukla, Abhijat Joshi, us with Saumya Joshi at Tony’s. Thank you team 102 Not Out for love and affection.

The actor is almost cancer free and will be soon coming back to India and start working in film. As the star undergoes treatment, many Bollywood celebrities have been visiting Rishi Kapoor in the United States to wish him a speedy recovery. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Designer Manish Malhotra to director Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, many Bollywood celebs have been spotted with Rishi Kapoor.

One such another photo which has gone viral overnight is of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor enjoying a meal with industrialist Nikhil Nanda, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya. Dressed in grey sweatpants, Rishi Kapoor looks better than before.

As per reports, Veteran star and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor will be returning back to India along with wife Neetu Kapoor later this year in the month of September.

