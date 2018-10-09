Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got together in New York. As Rishi Kapoor undergoes medical treatment in New York, the photos came as a sweet surprise for the audience. After the short get-together, the photos from the same has gone viral on social media.

Sonali Bendre, who is currently battling cancer in New York, recently paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor in New York. She was accompanied with Priyanka Chopra and along with some closed ones. After the get-together, photos from the same is doing the rounds on social media where the actors can be seen posing together for the cameras. Along with this, Neetu Kapoor has shared a photo on her Instagram handle where all these actors have got together to capture a joyful moment. As soon as the photo was shared on the Instagram, it garnered 41,870 likes on her handle.

This photo has gone viral on social media. Rishi Kapoor is undergoing a medical treatment for his illness. Since nothing is confirmed, Rishi Kapoor has asked the media not to speculate about it.

There are some set of photos which will make your day and definitely bring a smile on your face.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared a photograph on her Instagram that made all his fans’ days. In the photo, the actor can be seen roaming in the streets in a carefree mood with none other than Anupam Kher.

These are simply some lovely photos to look at. On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Mulk along with Taapsee Pannu and 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan. He will be next seen in Leena Yadav’s film Rajma Chawal.

