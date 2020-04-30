Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away on Thursday in Mumbai after battling with cancer for two years. The Kapoor family has issued an official statement for his fans and well-wishers around the world.

Actor Rishi Kapoor has left for the heavenly abode on Thursday after a long fight against cancer. The demise of the actor has come has a huge shock for Indian cinephiles who have grown up watching some of his iconic films like Mera Naam Joker, Chandni, Karz, Agneepath and so many more. As the country mourns his heath, the Kapoor family has issued an official statement. In the statement, the family said that Rishi Kapoor passed peacefully at 8:45 am today in the hospital after about 2 year long battle against leukemia. Even till his last moments, he kept the doctors and hospital staff entertained.

During these 2 years of treatment across 2 continents, Rishi Kapoor remained jovial and was determined to live his life to the fullest. Everyone who met him during this time said that they were amazed by how he did not his illness bring down his spirits. The family shared that Rishi Kapoor was grateful for all the love he received from around the world and would want to be remembered with smile and not tears.

The Kapoors also urged everyone, including fans, well-wishers and the known, to respect the laws of the lockdown during this difficult phase. They said that Rishi Kapoor would not like to have it any other way.

Actor Rishi Kapoor is left behind with his wife Neetu Kapoor and two kids- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. The actor made his last on-screen appearance in the film ‘The Body’ in which he was seen alongside Emraan Hashmi.

