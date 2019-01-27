Actor Rishi Kapoor has been away from work for a while. He apprised his fans last September that he was taking a break from work. Amid speculation about him suffering from cancer, the actor said that he is undergoing treatment in the US and will be back once he recovers.

If reports are to be believed the actor would be back to India in the month of April this year

Clearing the air, actor Rishi Kapoor has finally spoken on his ill health and why he has been on a break since last September. Last year Kapoor had tweeted that he would be away from work for some time, though he didn’t reveal about the disease he was suffering from. He also apprised his fans that he was going to the US for treatment. Speculation about his ill health surfaced on social media with people saying that the actor was diagnosed with cancer, however, his brother Randhir Kapoor rubbished such claims.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Rishi Kapoor said he would be returning to India, once his treatment gets over. He talked about post-treatment aftereffects and how the entire thing is a strenuos exercise. One has to be patient enough during the treatment procedure in order to attain a healthy recovery phase, told Kapoor. The actor has promised his fans to return to films as soon as he regains his health.

If reports are to be believed the actor would be back to India in the month of April this year. While disclosing about his health to HT, the 66-year-old actor said his hiatus from work was therapy for him and that he was no more pondering on films or work pressure. Since his shift to the US last year, actress Neetu Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor’s wife) has also been updating his fans by sharing pictures on Instagram.

Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar were also seen visiting Rishi Kapoor in the US. Currently undergoing treatment in the US, Rishi Kapoor is being looked after by his wife there. Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk and Nandita Das’ Manto.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More