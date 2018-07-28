Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mulk, talked about his son Ranbir's film choices. As Ranbir basks in the blockbuster success of his film Sanju, Rishi stated that his previous releases Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos were really bad films. Talking about Jagga Jasoos, he added that it was absolutely rubbish.

Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. From emerging as one of the highest grosser of all time, securing its position in Rs 300 crore club to garnering praises from the film critics and well as the Bollywood celebrities, Sanju is also Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing film till date. But, the path to success for the superstar has not been as easy as it seems.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor’s film choices in an interview with a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mulk along with Taapsee Pannu, stated that Sanju was a pretty good film unlike his previous releases like Jagga Jasoos and Bombay Velvet. They were simply bad films and indulgent.

Talking about the film Jagga Jasoos, Rishi Kapoor stated that one gives Anurag Kashyap so much of money but he does not know what to do with it. Calling Jagga Jasoos a bad film, he added that the film had such a bad story and it was absolutely rubbish. When he questioned Ranbir about the same, Ranbir stated that how can he question the man who had given him Barfi. He thought that Anurag would know how to keep the story at its point.

He further added that everybody has questioned Ranbir’s film choices and said that he is finished but he responded that it is his choice and he will go through these experiences since he is an actor.

Reinstating the amount of hard work Ranbir has put into Sanju, Rishi Kapoor said that he has seen him come to the house, not eating, working out, putting on weight for Sanju and then losing it all to get a lanky body. He added that people do not understand the amount of hard work that has been put into the film as an actor.

Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3.

