Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who had been away from the movies for quite a while due to his cancer treatment in USA has opened up about returning to films. In an interview to a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor said that he can't wait to face camera again, and that he hoped he hadn't lost his touch and still an actor.

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who had been away from the movies for quite a while due to his cancer treatment in USA has opened up about returning to films. In an interview to a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor said that he can’t wait to face camera again, and that he hoped he hadn’t lost his touch and still an actor.

He also revealed that after a year, he would be returning to work to do films at leisure. Also, he is the same person with same vigour, it’s just that he wanted to get into the work mode. He would definitely do the films for which he was committed to.

Mentioning his stalled projects he said that he would be off in Delhi and other is a remake of a huge Bengali hit film which has a challenging role. Though makers paid a visit to see him he hasn’t approved anyone yet.

Besides work, he also wants to spend some time resting for some days. Stating that it had never happened in the last 45 years except for the time that he directed ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ (1999), he said that probably he might have forgotten acting, since he had been away from the camera for such a long time in his life. Citing his coincidence with Aa Ab Laut Chalen , he said that he felt the coincidence eerie and a deja vu.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film comedy-drama film 102 Not Out co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, for the first time after 27 years, it brought back Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together for the first time on screen. The movie is written by Saumya Joshi and received mixed reviews.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App