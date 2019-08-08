Sara Ali Khan is winning the Internet with a video in which she is seen pulling her own luggage at the airport. Responding to the video, Rishi Kapoor has praised Sara and said that she is setting examples on how celebrities should behave at the airport.

With her first ever appearance on Koffee with Karan to her impressive performances in Kedarnath followed by Simmba, Sara Ali Khan has managed to win hearts in and outside the Bollywood industry. Be it her humility, outgoing personality or style quotient, the actor has emerged as one of the most promising new age actors. In a video that is going viral on social media, Sara can be seen pulling a trolley full of her luggage at the airport.

Not only has the video impressed social media, Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is also completely in awe of the little gesture. Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, the actor wrote that she is setting examples of how celebrities should behave at the airport. There is no harm in tugging one’s own luggage, no chamchas to receive, no dark glasses or an airport look. He added that Sara shows confidence with no insecurities and concluded the note by saying Atta Girl.

Rishi Kapoor is currently on his road to recovery and will be in India soon. Sharing his health update in a latest interview with a news portal, the actor said that he misses work more than ever because he has never had such a long break. However, he feels fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. He is looking forward to face the camera but he just hopes that he has not forgotten acting.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has jet off to Bangkok for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is tentatively titled as Aaj Kal. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App