Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor opened up about cancer diagnosis, they stated that it was devastating but is curable and can be treated, he said that once he is back in Mumbai he has to finish the shooting of a film.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been in New York for almost a year now, as the veteran actor is being diagnosed with Cancer. The Mulk actor is fighting cancer from past one year and everyone is praying for his speedy recovery. In a recent interview with Times Now, Rishi Kapoor and his wife opened up about the cancer diagnosis of the veteran actor.

Neetu said that there were good days and there were bad days, the bad days were really bad but you need to stay positive. During bad days they used to stay home and on good days we went for shopping, lunches. She felt like it was a long vacation.

Rishi Kapoor opened about how he found that he had cancer and revealed that one day when he was on the shoot in Delhi, he was not well and he found out that his white blood cells were appallingly low, after this he went to the hospital and doctors told him that it was the early stage and is diagnosable, which helped him and the doctors to treat the state.

He also revealed that his first reaction was very bad and he was torn from inside, his kids were devastated. He said that even Ranbir was in tears when he got to know about his father’s condition, he denied it for an hour but after he said, let’s deal with it.

Rishi Kapoor revealed that he had AML- Acute myelogenous leukaemia, the cancer of the bone marrow, there were spongy tissues inside the bone where the cells were made and spreading into his body, but the early diagnosis plays an important role in it.

Rishi Kapoor added that cancer is nowadays curable and his wife Neetu was a great support for him, the biggest problem he faced was facing with patience and that was traumatic for him.

The veteran actor said once he is back in Mumbai, he has to finish the shooting of a film, which is going to be shot in New Delhi and Dehradun.

