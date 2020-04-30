Actor Rishi Kapoor has left for the heavenly abode in Mumbai on Thursday. He was battling cancer. The actor was admitted to H N Reliance Hospital late last night.

Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. He was admitted in Mumbai’s H N Reliance Hospital late last night after facing difficulty in breathing. The actor was also battling cancer. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the demise of Rishi Kapoor on Twitter. Big B tweeted Rishi Kapoor’s gone, just passed away. He feels destroyed. The actor’s brother Randhir Kapoor has also confirmed the news to a news portal.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He was in New York for 11 months where he underwent treatment for cancer. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was with him in New York. His son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt also paid him frequent visits. During his time in New York, several actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal spent quality time with him.

One of the most prolific names in the Indian Film Industry, Rishi Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in the film The Body. After which, he had also signed the Hindi adaption of The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie was slated for a release in 2021.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised after difficulty in breathing, brother Randhir Kapoor says he’s not well; fans wish for actor’s speedy recovery

Also Read: Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai

T 3517 – He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Some of his most memorable films include Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sargam, Prem Rog, Nagina, Chandni, Hum Tum, Fanaa, Agneepath, 102 Not Out, Karz, Coolie Do Dooni Chaar, Love Aaj Kal, Luck by Chance, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk.

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Within 24 hours. How can this even be ? So devastating. pic.twitter.com/QKsyo3RTmK — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

Just cannot believe what I’m hearing 😭 This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre what’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon 😭 #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times 😞 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 30, 2020

A legend, a pure soul, a guide, a mentor to me, a person we all looked up to has left us devastated. Heartbroken & shocked. We all suffer a huge loss today. Rishi ji, I will miss you. You will forever stay in our hearts. My condolences are with the family 🙏🏻 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) April 30, 2020

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

India, which is considered as a cinema-loving country, is especially in deep shock after losing two prolific actors of Indian Cinema- Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back to back.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan death social media reaction: Lata Mangeshkar mourns loss of actor

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App