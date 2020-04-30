Rishi Kapoor passes away: After Irrfan Khan’s death, Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise was not less than a shock for the entire nation. The veteran actor was battling against cancer for almost two years and was admitted to the hospital some days back after reporting shortness of breath. The news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan and since then the social media has flooded with condolence messages. Rishi Kapoor’s last rites will be held in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon in Chandanwadi Crematorium.

Ever since the news has come, his family members, relatives, and close friends have been visiting the hospital to support Neetu Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, there were reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan visited the hospital in the grave situation. Recently, both the actors were spotted in their cars entering the hospital. Earlier, to the Pataudi couple, even Alia Bhatt went to the hospital for supporting Ranbir’s family.

Rishi Kapoor is known for his phenomenal acting and contribution to the world of Hindi cinemas. The actor astonished his fans by first appearing in his debut film Bobby in 1973. With his ease and spontaneity in front of the cameras, Rishi Kapoor became one of the most loved actors as he appeared in more than 92 films in the role of a romantic hero.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor no more: Rakesh Roshan reveals veteran actor was in hospital since last 3 weeks

In his last tweet, Rishi Kapoor appealed to all brothers and sisters not to resort to violence and stone-throwing on the medical staff. All doctors, nurses, policemen are helping the nation in the fight against coronavirus. In the official statement issue, Kapoors said that Rishi Kapoor wanted everyone to remember with a smile, not by tears.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App