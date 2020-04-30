Rishi Kapoor passes away: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is best known for his glorious career in Hindi cinemas, passed away Thursday morning in Mumbai hospital. Take a look at his rare photos with his family—

Rishi Kapoor passes away: Just a day after phenomenal actor Irrfan Khan’s death, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after complaining uneasiness,.He was 67. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer and spent almost a year in New York City under treatment. He returned back to India in September last year. According to the official statement by the actor’s family, Rishi Kapoor took his last breath at 8:45 am. His doctors and nurses at the hospital said that till his last moment, he kept all of them entertained.

During his last time, his major focus was his family, friends, food, and films and who so ever met him was astonished to see his willingness to fight from his illness. Not just this, after returning from New York, he also shot for some scenes in his comeback comedy film Sharmaji Namkeen in Delhi in February. Moreover, he also wanted to do the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern.

This won’t be wrong to say that Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor had always been on his side in every thick and thin. Neetu accompanied him throughout his treatment in New York and also welcomed New Year on a positive note by sharing some family pictures.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor no more: Kapoor family says veteran actor kept doctors, hospital staff entertained till his last

Take a look at some rare photos of Rishi Kapoor with his family—

Talking about his journey, Rishi Kapoor had his own way of winning hearts with his acting. Given his spontaneity and ease before the lens, Rishi Kapoor knew how to perform his best without putting too much effort. While some of his professionalism was learned from his struggles and others were inherited. Kapoor once said that acting was in his blood and there was no escape from it. He loved portraying different roles and had his own grip on every character he played.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App