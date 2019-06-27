Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka which is helmed by Smeep Kang and also stars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, USA for the past several months, will soon be returning to India and begin shooting for his comeback movie Jhootha Kahin Ka. The film will mark Rishi Kapoor’s comeback in Bollywood after his cancer treatment.

The film is being helmed by Smeep Kang and also stars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday shared the poster of the movie in which we see Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy Sheirgill tied with a rope and it looks like it will be a rollercoaster ride and a laugh riot.

The movie is slated to hit the big screen on July 19 this year and fans are very excited to see Rishi Kapoor back on the silver screen after such a long gap. He was last seen in Leena Yadav’s Netflix movie Rajma Chawal in 2018 and Anubhav Sinha’s political drama Mulk for which he received a lot of critical acclaims.

Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019… First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa… Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi… Directed by Smeep Kang… 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/zs4CTwZY6A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

His last commercially successful movie was 102 Not Out with legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Rishi Kapoor is one of the most talented and loved actors who has given us classic and iconic movies such as Bobby, Laila Majnu, Sargam, Prem Rog, Naseeb Apna Apna, Chandni, Nighaen, Bol Radha Bol, Ranbhoomi, Yaraana, among many others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqyPjKSxWec

Many stars from the Indian film fraternity paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17LL_iqlHE8

