Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor talked about his medical treatment in New York and why it took so long. The actor has been in the US with his wife Neetu Kapoor since September and is expected to return India by August end. He was last seen in 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since last year with his wife Neetu Kapoor for his cancer treatment. Many Bollywood celebs have been seen visiting the veteran actor. Rishi took to Twitter in September and shared the news about leaving for New York. As per reports, the actor will return to India in August end.

In a recent interview, he opened about his cancer treatment and told why it took so long. He said, his treatment started in May and now he is cancer-free. The initial months were very difficult to tackle and he lost about 24 kilos during the treatment process. He stated it took so much time because he had to wait for six to eight months between cycles. It must have been easier if he was in Mumbai but his treatment had to be done in the US.

During his treatment, many B-Town celebs met him and Neetu and gave their wishes including Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karam Johar. Apart from them his son Ranbir Kapoor also visited him with rumored girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Rishi thanked his children and other Bollywood stars for all the love and support.

On the work front, Rishi was last seen in Mulk and 102 Not Out which was a comedy-drama film directed by Umesh Shukla. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan alongside Rishi after 27 years. The actor will be seen on the screen space after returning to India.

