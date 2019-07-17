Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in an interview to a daily claimed journalists write anything and tarnish the credibility of actors. In rare support to actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been boycotted by several journalists' associations, Kapoor said he agreed with Kangana that some people write anything.

In a surprising turn of events, when several journalists’ association have condemned actor Kangana Ranaut for her alleged misconduct towards PTI journalist Justin Rao following an altercation during the launch of a song from her upcoming movie Judgementall Hai Kya, amongst the people from film fraternity to come out in support of the actress is veteran actor Rishi Kapor who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. When asked on the controversy revolving around PTI journalist and Kangana Ranaut he affirmed that she was right on her part as journalists do write anything sometimes.

Speaking to a daily about his illness, recovery and films, he also spoke on Kangana Ranaut vs media controversy. Rubbishing reports that he was not happy with the release of his upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka which he shot before he was diagnosed with cancer, he claimed he had not spoken to the media at all and added that he agreed with Kangana Ranaut about certain journalists hampering the credibility of others.

But this is not the first time when Rishi Kapoor criticized media, as in the past as well the actor has been involved in a verbal brawl with journalists which has certainly give an impression that the actor doesn’t have high regards for journalists

In 2018, a selfie-seeking fan had to bear the brunt of Rishi Kapoor’s fury as actor’s hot-temper is well known. So, a young fan in the same year rushed to the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and not-so- media-friendly Rishi Kapoor for a photo which she easily managed but the veteran actor was missing in the frame. So she requested him for a photo to which the actor outrightly said no. The offending fan told him that he was being rude. Kapoor lost his temper and told her that he wasn’t rude and people don’t understand. He further said it was very easy for people to accuse someone of being rude. Though, Ranbir had to play the saviour for his father as he later apologised to the fan.

In 2016, Rishi Kapoor during Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai slapped and pushed journalists who were trying to capture him. The news surfaced after a video of the same was played on news channels. In his defence, the veteran actor said the news channels were being unfair by sharing the video that has half-baked truth. He claimed to have lost his temper only because the journalists misbehaved with him.

